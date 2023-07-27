B of A Securities Maintains EBay (EBAY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for EBay is 49.94. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of 48.80.

The projected annual revenue for EBay is 9,846MM, a decrease of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1824 funds or institutions reporting positions in EBay. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 515,842K shares. The put/call ratio of EBAY is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,635K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,662K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,545K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,540K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,636K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,667K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,593K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 10,879K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,065K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 5.94% over the last quarter.

EBay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eBay Inc. is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995, and became a notable success story of the dot-com bubble.

