B of A Securities Maintains Dream Finders Homes Inc - (DFH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Dream Finders Homes Inc - (NASDAQ:DFH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.35% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dream Finders Homes Inc - is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.35% from its latest reported closing price of 26.36.

The projected annual revenue for Dream Finders Homes Inc - is 2,983MM, a decrease of 17.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dream Finders Homes Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 8.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFH is 0.15%, an increase of 25.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 25,794K shares. The put/call ratio of DFH is 2.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,034K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 77.19% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,679K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arcus Capital Partners holds 2,867K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 127,709.63% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,756K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 81.24% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 817K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFH by 49.56% over the last quarter.

Dream Finders Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dream Finders Homes was founded by CEO, Patrick Zalupski, in 2008. Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes closed over 3,150 homes in 2020, an increase of 54% over the homes closed in 2019. The Company increased new home sales over 95% in 2020 when compared 2019. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

