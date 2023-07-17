B of A Securities Maintains Delta Air Lines (DAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is 58.21. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.35% from its latest reported closing price of 46.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is 51,579MM, a decrease of 4.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85.

Delta Air Lines Declares $0.10 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $46.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 3.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=76).

The current dividend yield is 10.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 509,794K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,568K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,427K shares, representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,647K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,178K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,832K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,977K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,942K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,963K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.