B of A Securities Maintains Delta Air Lines (DAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is $52.78. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 58.18% from its latest reported closing price of $33.37.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is $51,579MM, a decrease of 4.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AQRNX - AQR Multi-Asset Fund Class N holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 43.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 106.28% over the last quarter.

HC Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 15.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SWPPX - Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund holds 1,216K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 10.08% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWP - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds 2,307K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 12.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.23%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 500,923K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

