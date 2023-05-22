B of A Securities Maintains Deere (DE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Deere (NYSE:DE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deere is 478.20. The forecasts range from a low of 314.11 to a high of $620.55. The average price target represents an increase of 31.54% from its latest reported closing price of 363.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deere is 55,138MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.90.

Deere Declares $1.25 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on May 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $363.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.51%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DE is 0.56%, an increase of 19.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 242,724K shares. The put/call ratio of DE is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,065K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,288K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 9,392K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,257K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 19.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,349K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,305K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,232K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 87.58% over the last quarter.

Deere Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deere & Company is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.