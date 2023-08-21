B of A Securities Maintains CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CureVac N.V. is 16.19. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 81.73% from its latest reported closing price of 8.91.

The projected annual revenue for CureVac N.V. is 74MM, an increase of 96.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in CureVac N.V.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 12.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVAC is 0.24%, an increase of 30.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 36,377K shares. The put/call ratio of CVAC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 12,246K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 4,300K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares, representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 90.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,564K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 42.67% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,354K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing a decrease of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,884K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVAC by 35.27% over the last quarter.

CureVac N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CureVac N.V. operates as a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people. CureVac serves customers worldwide.

