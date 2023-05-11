B of A Securities Maintains Coupang Inc - (CPNG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Coupang Inc - (NYSE:CPNG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coupang Inc - is 21.43. The forecasts range from a low of 10.30 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.04% from its latest reported closing price of 16.61.

The projected annual revenue for Coupang Inc - is 24,289MM, an increase of 14.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coupang Inc -. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 13.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPNG is 1.01%, a decrease of 10.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 1,386,830K shares. The put/call ratio of CPNG is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 426,156K shares representing 23.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461,156K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 112,075K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,176K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 65.80% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 76,203K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,252K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 66,157K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 47,595K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,505K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Coupang Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

