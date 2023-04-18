B of A Securities Maintains Constellation Energy (CEG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.10% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Constellation Energy is $99.88. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.10% from its latest reported closing price of $75.04.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Energy is $18,210MM, a decrease of 25.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.66.

Constellation Energy Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $75.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=51).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allegheny Financial Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 5.52% over the last quarter.

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 34.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 41.18% over the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 29.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 8.52% over the last quarter.

SSPY - Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Middleton holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 8.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Energy. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEG is 0.50%, an increase of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 322,848K shares. The put/call ratio of CEG is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Constellation Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellation Energy Corp. engages in the generation, supply, and marketing of clean energy electricity, and renewable energy products and solutions.

