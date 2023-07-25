B of A Securities Maintains Comerica (CMA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comerica is 55.50. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.08% from its latest reported closing price of 51.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,082MM, an increase of 7.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.22.

Comerica Declares $0.71 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on July 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $51.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.39%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.18%, a decrease of 24.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 122,172K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,056K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 38.76% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,879K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 92.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 713.92% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 3,505K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing an increase of 25.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 12.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 36.48% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 3,384K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Comerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.