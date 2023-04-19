B of A Securities Maintains Cognizant Technology Solutions - (CTSH) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Cognizant Technology Solutions - (NASDAQ:CTSH) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions - is $66.70. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from its latest reported closing price of $61.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions - is $20,630MM, an increase of 6.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BVOIX - BARROW HANLEY US VALUE OPPORTUNITIES FUND I Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Wesleyan Assurance Society holds 88K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFLNX - Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 190K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 9.21% over the last quarter.

B. Metzler seel. Sohn holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSH is 0.33%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 557,959K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSH is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

See all Cognizant Technology Solutions - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.