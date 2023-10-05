B of A Securities Maintains Clorox (CLX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.74% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clorox is 155.22. The forecasts range from a low of 128.27 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from its latest reported closing price of 131.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is 7,354MM, a decrease of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

Clorox Declares $1.20 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share ($4.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $131.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 3.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLX is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 103,995K shares. The put/call ratio of CLX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,853K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,821K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,943K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 7.04% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,865K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,818K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 2,137K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing a decrease of 20.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 227.30% over the last quarter.

Clorox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.