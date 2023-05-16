B of A Securities Maintains Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cara Therapeutics is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 326.02% from its latest reported closing price of 4.15.

The projected annual revenue for Cara Therapeutics is 137MM, an increase of 216.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cara Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARA is 0.06%, a decrease of 21.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 37,273K shares. The put/call ratio of CARA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,372K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,204K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing a decrease of 22.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 58.19% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,995K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 62.03% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,732K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 53.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA™ (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. In two Phase 3 trials, KORSUVA injection has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in itch intensity and concomitant improvement in quality of life measures in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP). Oral KORSUVA™ has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and is currently in Phase 2 trials in atopic dermatitis, primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

