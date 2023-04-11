B of A Securities Maintains Capital One Financial (COF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is $118.26. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.19% from its latest reported closing price of $95.22.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is $37,170MM, an increase of 30.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.13.

Capital One Financial Declares $0.60 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $95.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CZMGX - Multi-Manager Growth Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SLASX - SELECTED AMERICAN SHARES INC Class S holds 929K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 8.65% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 479K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing a decrease of 60.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 41.87% over the last quarter.

MFUAX - MassMutual Select Fundamental Value Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 11.38% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 58K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 123.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 99.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.40%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 425,964K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

