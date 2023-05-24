B of A Securities Maintains BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings is 86.93. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 34.67% from its latest reported closing price of 64.55.

The projected annual revenue for BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings is 20,999MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1155 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJ is 0.34%, a decrease of 25.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 153,989K shares. The put/call ratio of BJ is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,199K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 8.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,171K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,095K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 14.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,463K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 2,574K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 126,970.50% over the last quarter.

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

