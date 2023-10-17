B of A Securities Maintains Bellring Brands (BRBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.31% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is 45.39. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.31% from its latest reported closing price of 44.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is 1,779MM, an increase of 13.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 148,012K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 10,794K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,657K shares, representing a decrease of 26.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 19.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,034K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,257K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,547K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares, representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 25.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,188K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 0.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,028K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.