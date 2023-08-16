B of A Securities Maintains Atmos Energy (ATO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atmos Energy is 133.62. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.53% from its latest reported closing price of 115.66.

The projected annual revenue for Atmos Energy is 4,600MM, an increase of 4.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 143,398K shares. The put/call ratio of ATO is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,133K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,269K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,538K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,790K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 86.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,424K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,277K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 4.24% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 4,236K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,954K shares, representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,964K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 88.55% over the last quarter.

Atmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, the company is modernizing its business and its infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and its communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

