B of A Securities Maintains Assurant (AIZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assurant is 158.51. The forecasts range from a low of 130.29 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.05% from its latest reported closing price of 132.03.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant is 10,860MM, an increase of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.21%, an increase of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 58,432K shares. The put/call ratio of AIZ is 3.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,694K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,457K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 13.72% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,200K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,821K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing a decrease of 43.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 43.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,613K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,432K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing a decrease of 29.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 39.58% over the last quarter.

Assurant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

