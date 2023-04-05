B of A Securities Maintains Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Ascendis Pharma A with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.39% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $162.42. The forecasts range from a low of $118.52 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 127.39% from its latest reported closing price of $71.43.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is $152MM, an increase of 197.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$9.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 366K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

APFDX - Artisan Global Discovery Fund Investor Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 68K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 77.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 414.64% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 173K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Baillie Gifford & holds 92K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 52.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.74%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 81,452K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

