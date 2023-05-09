B of A Securities Maintains Arrow Electronics (ARW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrow Electronics is 131.24. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.33% from its latest reported closing price of 117.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arrow Electronics is 33,791MM, a decrease of 8.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Electronics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARW is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 62,143K shares. The put/call ratio of ARW is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,780K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing a decrease of 26.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 37.90% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,677K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,081K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 2.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,899K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,872K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Arrow Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life.

See all Arrow Electronics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.