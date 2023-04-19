B of A Securities Maintains Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armstrong World Industries is $86.50. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 20.15% from its latest reported closing price of $71.99.

The projected annual revenue for Armstrong World Industries is $1,319MM, an increase of 6.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.50.

Armstrong World Industries Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.02 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $71.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 10.10% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 30K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Shelton Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 136K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 28.96% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 40.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armstrong World Industries. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWI is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 59,165K shares. The put/call ratio of AWI is 3.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Armstrong World Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. provides home improvement solutions. The Company offers ceilings, walls, roof deck, and plasterform castings for commercial spaces and homes. Armstrong World Industries serves customers worldwide.

