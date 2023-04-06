B of A Securities Maintains Ares Management (ARES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.08% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Management is $96.71. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 22.08% from its latest reported closing price of $79.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management is $3,582MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 184K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 99.95% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 90K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 11.25% over the last quarter.

USSPX - 500 Index Fund -Member Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 53.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 9.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.38%, a decrease of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 180,082K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 8.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ares Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

See all Ares Management regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.