B of A Securities Maintains Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - (ARCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - (NYSE:ARCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - is 10.79. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of 9.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - is 3,773MM, a decrease of 1.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - Declares $0.05 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $9.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 2.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCO is 0.46%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 104,357K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 15,705K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,194K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,765K shares, representing a decrease of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 92.73% over the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 9,318K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,724K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 8.22% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8,812K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 7.93% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 6,893K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,025K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.