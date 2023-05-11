B of A Securities Maintains Arcellx (ACLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is 51.45. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.72% from its latest reported closing price of 46.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 28.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.73%, a decrease of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.22% to 45,050K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 5,500K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,745K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750K shares, representing a decrease of 42.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 30.63% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,598K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 68.30% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,350K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 74.42% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,075K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,049K shares, representing a decrease of 46.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

See all Arcellx regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.