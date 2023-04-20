B of A Securities Maintains Aptargroup (ATR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptargroup is $124.78. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.11% from its latest reported closing price of $118.71.

The projected annual revenue for Aptargroup is $3,381MM, an increase of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Verition Fund Management holds 27K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WASMX - Walden SMID Cap Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 2.44% over the last quarter.

SPMIX - S&P MidCap Index Fund Direct Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GARIX - Gotham Absolute Return Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -6K shares, representing an increase of 429.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 142.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 806 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptargroup. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATR is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 78,895K shares. The put/call ratio of ATR is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aptargroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

