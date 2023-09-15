B of A Securities Maintains Applovin Corp - (APP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Applovin Corp - (NASDAQ:APP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.02% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applovin Corp - is 42.59. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.02% from its latest reported closing price of 42.60.

The projected annual revenue for Applovin Corp - is 2,873MM, a decrease of 0.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applovin Corp -. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 8.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.48%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.15% to 153,838K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 29,645K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,735K shares, representing a decrease of 104.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 18.04% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 15,079K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boston Private Wealth holds 13,801K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,800K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 112.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,527K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,001K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 66.59% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applovin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

