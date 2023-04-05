B of A Securities Maintains Apollo Global Management (APO) Neutral Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Apollo Global Management with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.81% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $77.56. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from its latest reported closing price of $62.14.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is $4,822MM, a decrease of 55.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.91.

Apollo Global Management Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $62.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.62%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 9.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 50.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 169.39% over the last quarter.

Fjarde Ap-fonden holds 166K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 57.21% over the last quarter.

Fort Pitt Capital Group holds 1,125K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 23.14% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 14.19% over the last quarter.

GVIP - Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 9.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.60%, an increase of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 369,769K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

