B of A Securities Maintains American Water Works (AWK) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Water Works is 164.22. The forecasts range from a low of 135.34 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.81% from its latest reported closing price of 150.93.

The projected annual revenue for American Water Works is 4,128MM, an increase of 8.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1694 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWK is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 167,256K shares. The put/call ratio of AWK is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,728K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,954K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 10.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,526K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,842K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,651K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,259K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 9.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,233K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 8.41% over the last quarter.

American Water Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ith a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.

