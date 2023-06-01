B of A Securities Maintains Ambarella (AMBA) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is 100.71. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.26% from its latest reported closing price of 72.32.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is 360MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBA is 0.26%, a decrease of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.60% to 35,372K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,656K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 28.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,457K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 12.56% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,414K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 12.64% over the last quarter.

WSTRX - Ivy Science and Technology Fund Class R holds 1,269K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,133K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Ambarella Background Information

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

