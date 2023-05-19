B of A Securities Maintains Allstate Corp (ALL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.93% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allstate Corp is 142.58. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.93% from its latest reported closing price of 118.89.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate Corp is 48,790MM, a decrease of 7.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corp. This is a decrease of 124 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 226,492K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,059K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,131K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,127K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,039K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,540K shares, representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,815K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,531K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,928K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 36.76% over the last quarter.

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

