B of A Securities Maintains Air Lease Corp - (AL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Air Lease Corp - (NYSE:AL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.99% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Lease Corp - is 54.64. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.99% from its latest reported closing price of 40.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Air Lease Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 12.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Lease Corp -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AL is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 127,517K shares. The put/call ratio of AL is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,723K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,542K shares, representing an increase of 32.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 1,017.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,527K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares, representing a decrease of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 20.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,284K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 1.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,941K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,794K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,877K shares, representing a decrease of 74.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 42.89% over the last quarter.

Air Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.