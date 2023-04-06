B of A Securities Maintains Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.82% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group is $198.61. The forecasts range from a low of $183.82 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.82% from its latest reported closing price of $137.14.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group is $2,258MM, a decrease of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 466K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 75.66% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 56K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 37.77% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 27.14% over the last quarter.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 74K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 47.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 162.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 8.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.25%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 44,097K shares. The put/call ratio of AMG is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Affiliated Managers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

