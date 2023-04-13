B of A Securities Maintains Aaron's (AAN) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aaron's is $13.52. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.08% from its latest reported closing price of $10.47.

The projected annual revenue for Aaron's is $2,386MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.70.

Aaron's Declares $0.12 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $10.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 5.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 1.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 225K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAN by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 853K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aaron's. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAN is 0.09%, an increase of 55.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 32,991K shares. The put/call ratio of AAN is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aarons Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

