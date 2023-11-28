B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Virtu Financial Inc - (VIRT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Virtu Financial Inc - (NASDAQ:VIRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.39% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial Inc - is 20.53. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.39% from its latest reported closing price of 17.79.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial Inc - is 1,503MM, a decrease of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 86,583K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,347K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,759K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,057K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 3,356K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares, representing a decrease of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 71.34% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,005K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 61.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 165.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,700K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,946K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging itsglobal marketmaking expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

