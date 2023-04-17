B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Travel + Leisure (TNL) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travel + Leisure is $57.27. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.09% from its latest reported closing price of $39.47.

The projected annual revenue for Travel + Leisure is $3,809MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 25.99% over the last quarter.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Texas Permanent School Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

EZM - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund N holds 32K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 47.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 81.58% over the last quarter.

RETSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Large Cap Fund Class S holds 53K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travel + Leisure. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNL is 0.19%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 80,772K shares. The put/call ratio of TNL is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Travel+Leisure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences.

