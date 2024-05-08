B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Sutro Biopharma (STRO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Sutro Biopharma (NasdaqGM:STRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.33% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is 13.15. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 209.33% from its latest reported closing price of 4.25.

The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is 62MM, a decrease of 59.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.06%, an increase of 36.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 60,354K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,778K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,884K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,468K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares , representing an increase of 30.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 62.41% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,348K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,345K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,763K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Sutro Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

