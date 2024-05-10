B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.35% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Solventum is 70.89. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.35% from its latest reported closing price of 64.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clark Estates holds 135K shares.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 91K shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 83K shares.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 41K shares.

Canvas Wealth Advisors holds 23K shares.

