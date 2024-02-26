B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Smartsheet (SMAR) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.16% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Smartsheet is 58.08. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.16% from its latest reported closing price of 42.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Smartsheet is 987MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smartsheet. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMAR is 0.37%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 158,234K shares. The put/call ratio of SMAR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,491K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,810K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 2.98% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,137K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,917K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 6,307K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 15.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,919K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMAR by 10.36% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,790K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Smartsheet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smartsheet is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.