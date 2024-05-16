B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of SharkNinja (SN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.12% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for SharkNinja is 72.94. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1.12% from its latest reported closing price of 72.13.

The projected annual revenue for SharkNinja is 4,438MM, a decrease of 0.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in SharkNinja. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 80.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SN is 0.71%, an increase of 23.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.94% to 63,360K shares. The put/call ratio of SN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 5,397K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,926K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,876K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 28.63% over the last quarter.

Parsifal Capital Management holds 3,154K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 21.74% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,104K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 1,884K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares , representing an increase of 58.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 105.13% over the last quarter.

