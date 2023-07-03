B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 309.45% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reneo Pharmaceuticals is 26.86. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 309.45% from its latest reported closing price of 6.56.

The projected annual revenue for Reneo Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reneo Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 13.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPHM is 0.42%, an increase of 94.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.90% to 19,479K shares. The put/call ratio of RPHM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 4,785K shares representing 14.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 3,430K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 2,409K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,074K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company.

Abingworth LLP holds 2,074K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

Key filings for this company:

