B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Popular (BPOP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.87% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Popular is 80.58. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.87% from its latest reported closing price of 64.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Popular is 2,294MM, a decrease of 21.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.20.

Popular Declares $0.55 Dividend

On August 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $64.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.86%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 10.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOP is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 73,936K shares. The put/call ratio of BPOP is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,884K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,382K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 146.73% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,209K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,957K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares, representing an increase of 23.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 32.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,897K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 2.21% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,755K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376K shares, representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Popular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.