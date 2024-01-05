B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Permian Resources (PR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.90% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Permian Resources is 17.66. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.90% from its latest reported closing price of 13.49.

The projected annual revenue for Permian Resources is 3,374MM, an increase of 22.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

Permian Resources Declares $0.05 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 20, 2023 received the payment on November 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $13.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.66%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 75.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 11.44 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permian Resources. This is an increase of 169 owner(s) or 28.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PR is 0.48%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.66% to 460,879K shares. The put/call ratio of PR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 55,267K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 19,222K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,532K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 13,454K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,121K shares, representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 37.57% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 11,053K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,272K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 60.34% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 9,015K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,728K shares, representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PR by 85.68% over the last quarter.

Permian Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centennial is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets and operations, which are held and conducted through CRP, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

