Fintel reports that on June 13, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E (NYSE:PKST) with a Underperform recommendation.

Private Asset Management holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

