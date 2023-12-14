B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Pagerduty (PD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.88% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagerduty is 28.85. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.88% from its latest reported closing price of 23.29.

The projected annual revenue for Pagerduty is 467MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagerduty. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.22%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 110,150K shares. The put/call ratio of PD is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,555K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,380K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 17.57% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,233K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,201K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,483K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,592K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,483K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,592K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 10.92% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 4,266K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Pagerduty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagerDuty, Inc. is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more.

