B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Okta (OKTA) with Underperform Recommendation

On February 13, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Okta with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.06% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Okta is $83.16. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.06% from its latest reported closing price of $75.56.

The projected annual revenue for Okta is $1,874MM, an increase of 8.27%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.29.

What are large shareholders doing?

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 8,629K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,718K shares, representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 6,314K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing an increase of 61.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 99.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,603K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,517K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,444K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 33.34% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,857K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,774K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1095 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.39%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 137,522K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Okta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

