B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Marriott Vacations (VAC) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 6, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Marriott Vacations with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.46% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marriott Vacations is $188.70. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.46% from its latest reported closing price of $162.03.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is $5,002MM, an increase of 54.91%. The projected annual EPS is $11.83, an increase of 46.55%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Declares $0.72 Dividend

Marriott Vacations said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $162.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=172).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 2,732,088 shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540,093 shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,283,014 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150,524 shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 36.14% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,866,689 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889,955 shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 11.26% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,250,000 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,148,024 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191,359 shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VAC is 0.2636%, an increase of 8.3517%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 39,568K shares.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services.

