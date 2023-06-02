B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Marqeta Inc - (MQ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Marqeta Inc - (NASDAQ:MQ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.64% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marqeta Inc - is 6.53. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $9.66. The average price target represents an increase of 36.64% from its latest reported closing price of 4.78.

The projected annual revenue for Marqeta Inc - is 977MM, an increase of 22.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta Inc -. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQ is 0.45%, an increase of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 357,527K shares. The put/call ratio of MQ is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HMI Capital Management holds 20,014K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,391K shares, representing a decrease of 31.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 48.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,122K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,943K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 30.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,833K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,631K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 27.06% over the last quarter.

Visa holds 12,445K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 10,766K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally.

