B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Magnite (MGNI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 11, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Magnite (NasdaqGS:MGNI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.41% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnite is 12.90. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 37.41% from its latest reported closing price of 9.39.

The projected annual revenue for Magnite is 701MM, an increase of 15.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNI is 0.20%, a decrease of 26.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 120,849K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 7,204K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,553K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 39.01% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 5,848K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 44.48% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,000K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 44.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,964K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 42.83% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 3,931K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Magnite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnite is the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. Publishers use its technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats-including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust its platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

