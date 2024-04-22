B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:MDGL) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.50% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 402.43. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $593.25. The average price target represents an increase of 88.50% from its latest reported closing price of 213.49.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 155MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -11.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDGL is 0.41%, an increase of 97.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.08% to 22,731K shares. The put/call ratio of MDGL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,902K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 37.65% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,970K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 21.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 298.77% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,889K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing an increase of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 70.43% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 1,106K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 54.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 253.42% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 815K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 62.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 208.96% over the last quarter.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

