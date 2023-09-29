B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.13% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is 104.95. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.13% from its latest reported closing price of 85.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is 749MM, an increase of 3.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 9.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.40%, a decrease of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 181,694K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9,139K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,745K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 2.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,792K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,182K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,081K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,479K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,610K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 892.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,280K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.