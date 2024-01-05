B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Knife River (KNF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Knife River (NYSE:KNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.24% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knife River is 70.72. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of 62.45.

The projected annual revenue for Knife River is 2,868MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knife River. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 12.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNF is 0.18%, a decrease of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.45% to 45,895K shares. The put/call ratio of KNF is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 2,537K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,591K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 13.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,591K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 16.64% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 1,520K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,364K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 40.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 8.50% over the last quarter.

